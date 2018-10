© Anadolu

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul, Report informs citing the Anadolu news agency.

Notably, the meetings were held in “Vahdettin” in a closed to the press on the eve of the quadripartite summit on Syria.

Along with this, a separate meeting of the leaders of Russia and Germany also took place.