    Erdoğan: Israel is a terror state

    Turkish President: Israeli leader is an occupier

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in southern Adana said that Israel was a terror state after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Turkey’s Afrin operation in northwest Syria.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, calling the Israeli leader “an occupier” in Palestine, Erdoğan said Netanyahu has no right to criticize Turkey.

    "He said our soldiers were persecuting innocents in Afrin. Netanyahu, you are very weak, you are very strange. First, pull yourself together. We are dealing with terrorists, but your issue isn’t terrorists. Because you are a terror state," he said.

