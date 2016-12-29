Erdoğan: If we NATO's strategic partner, then allies must stand by us and not support terrorists

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ If we are strategic partners with NATO, then allies must stand by us and not support terrorists.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey on Thursday.

"As Turkey we call on Western countries not to differentiate between terrorist organizations and simply not support any. The U.S. has claimed that they are not supplying weapons to terrorist organizations; however, Turkey's President and Minister of Foreign Affairs have both made statements declaring that the PKK's armed forces are being supported by the U.S. NATO allies must stand by their partner Turkey, not terrorist groups. If we are strategic partners, then the allies must stand by us and not support terrorist organizations," said Erdoğan.

The U.S. has previously called Turkey's statements about their support of terrorist groups “ludicrous".

“Turkey is experiencing threats along our border with Syria and NATO has refused to intervene. Allied forces have not supported our Al-Bab operation. Turkey has made the most progress in terms of defeating Daesh, and the Free Syrian Army has also been a part of this success,” Erdoğan added.