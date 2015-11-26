​Erdoğan: "If Turkey's borders are violated, we give the same answer today"

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Questioning the essence behind claims that Erdoğan and government officials are trying to 'Islamicize' Turkey, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that 99 percent of the country is Muslim and it does not make sense to make such claim.

"How can one use such an expression?" Report informs citing the Turkish media, Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Erdoğan rhetorically asked, dismissing the claims

"Turkey buys its gas and oil from Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Northern Iraq, as well as LNG from Algeria and Qatar," Erdoğan said in response to some Russian officials claiming that Turkey buys oil from Daesh.

Erdoğan said that the downing of the Russian warplane was not an action against Russia, stating that Turkey is in full alert position to protect its borders amid tensions in the region.

"It is out of question for Turkey to have direct military intervention against Russia or any other country," Erdoğan stated while saying that Turkey expects all countries and world powers to respect its right to sovereignty.

Erdoğan also said that Russia, as the country which violated rules of engagement should question its action and take precautions accordingly, rather than Turkey which has been subjected to airspace violation.

Questioning the essence behind claims that Erdoğan and government officials are trying to 'Islamicize' Turkey, Erdoğan said that 99 percent of the country is Muslim and it does not make sense to make such claim.

"How can one use such an expression?" Erdoğan rhetorically asked, dismissing the claims.

With regards to the attacks on the Turkish embassy in Moscow, Erdoğan said that such a stance is wrong, and added that Turkish security forces would have taken action against such attacks if a similar incident occurred in the country.

"Turkey's strategic partnership with Russia needs solidarity, not threats," Erdoğan said criticizing Russia's attitude about dismissing joint projects and added that such attitudes do not suit politicians.