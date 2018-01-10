Erdoğan: I neither believe in nor respect US justice

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We have taken priority to lead the state with principles of justice, security, health and education".

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a Justice Council meeting.

"The Prophet (pbuh) said: "Allah loves those who act justly". The first task of a head of state is to maintain justice. Our culture is based on justice. We saw justice of the world on the day of July 15, 2015 coup attempt and the day after. When we asked those who kept the known terrorist fled from Turkey to the United States to extradite, they refused. When the U.S. asked Turkey to extradite 12 people in the past 15 years on the grounds that they are terrorists, we showed goodwill and extradited them. We've sent all the files. They do not respect the law at all. They used to defy Turkey through political decisions. I'm in a different stand on this issue. I neither believe in nor respect US justice", he stressed.

Erdoğan also touched upon the US court decision regarding Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab: "Does this decision have a legal relationship? They can openly take a political decision in the court. You patronize those who try to commit coup attempt in my country, but you do not hand over to us. There is no justice in them. Justice is in Turkey".