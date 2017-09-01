© AFP

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized US authorities for accusation of his bodyguards.

Report informs citing Turkish media, the president said that "it is a scandalous sign of how justice works in the United States".

"The US is responsible for protection of the visitors. If they do not carry out their duties, then, if PKK members attack, will my guard not fulfill their duties? They just fulfilled it", Erdoğan said.

Earlier, US authorities charged 19 people, including 15 employees of Turkish security services, for attacks on protesters during Erdoğan's visit to Washington in May.