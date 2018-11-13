Erdogan: Content of audio recording of Khashoggi's killing is 'real calamity'

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ “All those who asked have listened to the audio recording of this [Khashoggi's] murder. Besides Saudi Arabia, the United States, France, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom listened to this recording," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on his return from Paris where he attended the centenary of the Armistice Day.

“All those who asked have listened to the audio recording of this murder. Our intelligence organization did not conceal anything. Besides Saudi Arabia, the United States, France, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom listened to this recording. The [content of the] tape is a real calamity. Even, the intelligence officer of the Saudis was shocked when he listened to the recording, as he said ‘This guy [perpetrator] is perhaps using heroin, only a man on heroin can do such a thing’,” Erdoğan told journalists on his return from Paris where he attended the centenary of the Armistice Day."

Speaking about his meetings with world leaders in Paris for Armistice Day, including U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Erdoğan said they were making assessments on the audio recordings of the killing of the Saudi journalist.

Erdoğan said he got the impression that Trump, Macron and Merkel were all very disturbed by the murder. “I think they will place this incident in a different position as a result of information provided by their intelligence. You know, the U.S. Congress demanded a briefing from the CIA. I think the perspectives will change after this briefing,” he stated.

Notably, Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul on October 2. His body has not yet been found.

One of the 15 people who visited Turkey to kill Khashoggi later spoke over the phone and said referring to Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman: "Tell your boss that the task has been completed."