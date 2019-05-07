Erdoğan comments on cancellation of election results in Istanbul

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid https://report.az/storage/news/95071ce85763222ed1fb7adab4a80054/bd31afab-648a-41d2-905a-1d3a1c5f165c_292.jpg

"If the difference in votes was smaller, the question would not have grown to such an extent," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the expanded meeting of parliamentary faction of Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The difference in the number of invalid ballot papers has alerted us. In this regard, it was decided to hold the re-election of the chairman of the Istanbul city municipality on June 23. During this period, we will try to win the voters' sympathy," Erdoğan said.

He noted that it is unacceptable to ignore the will of 15,000 voters.