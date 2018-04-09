Erdoğan and Putin had a phone conversation

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ A telephone conversation was held between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Report informs referring to Turkey’s NTV channel, the presidents discussed the situation in the Eastern Ghouta province of Syria.

Notably, on April 8, the chemical weapons were used in Duma region of Eastern Ghouta province, which is under control of the armed opposition forces. According to the preliminary data, as a result of this chemical attack 75 persons were killed and more than 1,000 persons got poisoned. It was informed that most casualties were infants and juvenile children.

Western countries led by the USA stated that this crime was committed by Bashar al-Assad regime.