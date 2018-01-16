Erdoğan accuses NATO of not combating terrorists threating Turkey

© AA/İslam Yakut

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Hey NATO! You are duty-bound to strike a certain poise against anyone that harasses one of your partners".

Report informs, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish President, Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said at the extended meeting of the parliamentary factions of the political organization headed by him. The head of state seriously criticized NATO: "I have an objection to NATO. You owe to fight against those violating border of one of your allies. Have you ever taken a step in this direction so far? We said it to them. Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces will discuss this issue in NATO. We gave the show away in Iraq last year and plunged a dagger into heart of the game in Syria. In a short span of time, we will destroy all terror nests one by one in Syria, starting from Afrin and Mambij regions. It cannot be prevented neither by those stabbing in the back acting as our allies nor by marginals appearing as politicians".

R.T. Erdoğan stressed that counter-terror operations in Afrin and Manbij will be conducted together with opposition forces in Syria: "Of course, we will carry out operations with the opposition forces in Syria. Because this fight is for them. We help them, our brothers to get their lands back".