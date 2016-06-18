 Top
    Erdogan: 7.600 members of terrorist organisation neutralised

    Turkish defense industry's dependence on import dropped to 40 percent

    Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ About 80 percent of Turkey's defense industry was dependent on  import, but now this figure dropped to 40 percent. "

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at Burgazada ship sail-away ceremony in Istanbul Dockyard Command.

    It has been proved that the terrorist group (PKK - Report) created problems for reforms undertaken in 2009 under various names. As a result, 7.600 members of the terrorist organisation PKK were neutralised", - he said.

