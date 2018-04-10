Erdoğan: 4071 terrorists neutralized in Operation Olive Branch

© REUTERS

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ 4071 terrorists have been neutralized as a result of the Operation Olive Branch conducted by Turkish Armed Forces together with Free Syrian Army (FSA) in Afrin, Syria.

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the expanded meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

He stressed that the fight will continue until all the terrorists in this country are destroyed: "The number of terrorists neutralized in the north of Iraq has reached 347".