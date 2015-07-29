Energy Minister: Terrorists attacked Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline in Turkey's Şırnak

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline has been attacked in Şırnak province, Taner Yıldız, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister said on Wednesday, Report informs citing Russian media.

According to a statement released by the Turkish Energy Ministry, Yıldız said the suspected sabotage bombing took place 18 kilometers inside the Cizre district of Şırnak province, next to the border with Iraq.

"Just after the explosion we've closed the oil valves to stop extra oil flow. We have taken measures and attack won't have an effect on oil supply and demand," he said.

Turkey's energy system has suffered many attacks recently, Yıldız said, adding that terrorists are taking aim at Turkey's strategic position, stability and development.

On Tuesday, the Turkey-Iran natural gas pipeline was targeted by an explosion in Ağrı province near the Iran border.