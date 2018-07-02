Employees of Armenia’s large mining company hold protest

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ / Employees of the large mining company Lydian International have gathered at the government of Armenia, demanding from the authorities to take measures to ensure the normal pace of work, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

The reason for the action was the protest of Jermuk and nearby settlements, which blocked the way to the gold Deposit Amulsar in Syunik region in the south of the country.

Notably, people of Jermuk argue that the development of Lydian International Amulsar field will cause irreparable damage to the ecosystem of the region. In turn, the company believes that its modern technologies make the development of the field as safe as possible for the environment. And the protests of local residents in the company are regarded as deliberate sabotage, organized by certain forces.

Employees of Lydian International demand not to interfere with their work. There are posters in their hands "Employees of Amulsar are the best ecologists". They are convinced that there is carefully worked out, well-funded propaganda against company.

Amulsar field is the second largest gold mine in Armenia. GeoTeam, the daughter of Lydian International in Armenia, received a license for the development of the deposit, which later changed its name to Lydian Armenia.