    Employee of Yerevan municipality caught on bribe

    City Hall employee, directly or indirectly demanded and received large sums of money for the provision of acts

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Staff of the Armenian National Security Service detained the head of the territorial department of Urban Development in Yerevan on suspicion of taking bribes, Report informs citing the Armenian media

    According to information, in October-November 2016 the City Hall employee, directly or indirectly demanded and received large sums of money for the provision of acts about completion of construction regarding commercial facilities and objects of public services.

    A criminal case opened.

