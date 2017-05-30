 Top
    French Embassy employee crashed in mountains near Tashkent

    Head of Security Service of French Embassy in Uzbekistan was killed in a paragliding flight

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The chief of the security service of the Embassy of France in Uzbekistan died in a paraglider accident last weekend in the mountains near Tashkent.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti

    The incident occurred in a recreation area in the mountains of Chimgan, 70 km from Tashkent. 

    The corpse of an employee of the diplomatic mission is still in Tashkent, at the moment, Uzbek authorities discuss the transportation of body to homeland.

