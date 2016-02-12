Emergency officials detained in Kazakhstan for taking bribe

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Head of Emergency Management Division of Kapshagai (Kazakhstan) Abdukarimov J detained by the Department of the National Bureau of Anti-Corruption in Almaty region.

Report informs referring to Novosti-Kazakhstan, press service of the anti-corruption agency said that on Friday.

According to authorities, his subordinate, Major of fire service A. Kuandikov was also detained.

"It is specified that Abdukarimov J. and A. Kuandikov on preliminary arrangement by extortion have taken a bribe in the amount of 1 000 dollars for signing and issuing certificates to eliminate previously identified violations in the cafe" Ak-saray ", without actually checking the object", - said in a message.

Currently, officials are in temporary detention facility.

Pre-trial investigation being held.