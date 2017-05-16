© Ria.ru

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Emergency mode introduced in three regions of Russia due to the spring floods.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia Vladimir Puchkov has said following the meeting of the governmental commission for emergency situations, which was held in the Tyumen region.

Thus, the emergency situation regime was introduced in the Tyumen, Omsk and Kirov regions, as well as the federal level of response.

At the same time, he stressed that the flood situation is shifting to other areas of the Tyumen region and taking place in other entities and requires concentration and special vigilance.