Palestinian Embassy calls Trump's deal 'gimmicky theatrical presentation'

Report informs citing the statement of the Palestinian Embassy in Azerbaijan regarding the proposal of US President Donald Trump on the resolution of the conflict in the Middle East.

"In a rather gimmicky theatrical presentation of the so-called deal of the century, and in glaring assault on international law, more than 160 related resolutions adopted by the UN’s Security Council and General Assembly and the International Court of Justice opinion, turning the world-order on its head; the world witnessed yesterday President Trump with Premier Netanyahu standing shoulder to shoulder to jointly unwrap a grotesque scheme; imagined, designed, structured and authored by the ideologues of Israel’s ultra-right supremacist ruling coalition, the most extreme shade in the Israeli political spectrum whose head 'Netanyahu' is indicted for corruption; abetted and encouraged by the likeminded current US administration to then sign and seal this egregious declaration," the Embassy said in a statement.

"Fulfilling the day-dreams of anachronistic Zionist colonizing movement to continue its illegal enterprise of what remained of historical Palestine; thus formalizing Israel’s colonial apartheid system in Palestine, through confining the Palestinian people in Bantustans connected by bridges and underpasses with no sovereignty, even on their natural resources; and cutting out Palestine’s historic city and capital Jerusalem from its natural environment; in return of condescending bribery as if peoples’ history, culture and holy sites are some sort of quid pro quo deal.

"President Abbas with all the Palestinian political parties and the Palestinian people behind him said yesterday: 'I say to Trump and Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass.'"