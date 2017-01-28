Emails of Russian envoy Karlov's assassin deleted after attack

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ The police and chief public prosecutor's investigation into the assassination of Andrey Karlov, the former Russian ambassador to Ankara, continues. The cyber-crimes police force has been able to enter the email account of the attacker, Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, who is suspected of being affiliated to the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs referring to the Daily Sabah, however, it was discovered that all emails sent and received by Altıntaş from his Gmail account were deleted two and a half hours after the attack, by another person.

As a part of the investigation, three of the suspects that were taken into custody following an operation have been arrested while four police officers who were also taken into custody in relation to Altıntaş have been released under judicial control. Following the operation carried out in the apartment that the terrorist Altıntaş resided, the cyber-crimes department seized a computer and a mobile phone.

The password of Altıntaş's mobile phone was cracked with a new sim card. Additionally, the sim card that the suspected FETÖ member used was examined by the cybercrimes division for further information on the assassination and its motives.