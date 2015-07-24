Electricity tariffs may raise in Georgia

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ National Commission on Energy can meet the request of another electricity distribution companies - "Telasi" and raise the electricity tariffs in Tbilisi.
Report informs referring to the Sputnik-Georgia, Minister of Energy, Kakha Kaladze told reporters.
In the regions of Georgia, on August 1, the electricity tariff will rise by an average of more than 22%.This applies to subscribers of the company Energo-Pro Georgia, which covers 70% of the country.
The decision to raise tariffs on electricity in the regions of the National Regulatory Commission for Energy and Water Supply of Georgia adopted on Thursday.
