"Electric Networks of Armenia" was fined of 126 thousand USD

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Electric Networks of Armenia" was fined in sum of 126 thousand USD.

Report informs citing the Armenian media.

The company was fined for violating the terms of connection to the network and demand for advance payment.

"There are no advance payments for connection of the Rules of supply and use of electricity is not provided", said head of the Monitoring Commission Abgar Budaghyan.

Power lines "presented such a requirement on the basis of the difficult financial situation. However, in the legal field, it does not fit", he added.