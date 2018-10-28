Elections in Georgian region where Azerbaijanis live held quietly

Tbilisi. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential elections in the Marneuli district, Azerbaijani-populated regions of Georgia, are held quietly.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the voting process at 90 polling stations in the district was launched at 08:00.

1367 voters are registered in at the polling station № 5, and about 50 of them have voted until now.

Marneuli District Election Commission has received one complaint about the voting process yet. The complaint is related to the fact that the envelopes in a polling station are more than the number of ballot papers. The commission noted that the case was not a violation of the law and the voting process was being continued normally.

Violation of the law was registered at the polling station in Tazakend village. It was campaigning of Salome Zurabishvili, who was nominated for the presidency. The two men were wearing the upper garment with 48 numbers which was Zurabishvili's election number. They were removed from the polling station.

Notably, the total number of voters in Marneuli is more than 90,000 people.