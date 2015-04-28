Election Commission: Nazarbayev won the presidential elections in Kazakhstan

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Incumbent Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev won a landslide victory in the presidential election, according to final results, with 97.75% support, of voters. Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, the head of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Turgankulov said today.

Secretary of the Communist People's Party Turgun Syzdykov gaining 1.61% of the vote, self-nominee, President of the Federation of Trade Unions Abelgazi Kusainov just 0.64%.

The ceremony of inauguration of re-elected President Nursultan Nazarbayev to be held on April 29.

A special President elections held on Sunday in Kazakhstan. The turnout was a record, by 95.22%.