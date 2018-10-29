Election Administration of Georgia receives 500 election complaints

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/e0be21ec024e9630a5f399f264869b5d/2596432e-cc02-44a0-9406-ac4facb8380d_292.jpg

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission of Georgia will sum up the results of the presidential election no later than November 17. Report informs citing the 1tv.ge that the due statement came from CEC press secretary Ana Mikeladze.

"Most of the complaints relate only to procedural omissions, and the main requirement is to bring members of the commission to disciplinary responsibility. At the same time, in a number of complaints there are other requirements, and a corresponding reaction will follow, " Mikeladze assured.