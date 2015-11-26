15 people killed in Mi-8 helicopter crash in Eastern Siberia - UPDATED

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ 15 people are believed to be dead after the Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, in Eastern Siberia, on Friday, Report informs, a senior aide to local transport prosecutor has said.

The Yeniseysk transport prosecutors have launched an investigation into the accident, Oksana Gorbunova told TASS.

"The helicopter of the Turukhan air company with rotation workers onboard crashed after takeoff some 10 kilometers from the town of Igarka. According to preliminary data, nine passengers and three crew members were killed," the official said.

The helicopter was carrying 26 people, including 22 passengers and three crew members. "The helicopter has fallen in the Yenisei [river] and is lying on the ice. People are being evacuated," local police told TASS.

The injured people are being evacuated to the hospitals of Igarka by snowmobiles by the rescuers and local citizens.

The helicopter was en route from Igarka to an oil production facility in Krasny Selkub. The emergencies ministry said the helicopter made a hard landing in a difficult access area some 2 kilometers from the airport of Igarka and its fuselage was destroyed without catching fire.

Two Mi-8 helicopters are heading to the scene with rescuers and doctors onboard.

Eight people were killed as the Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, in Eastern Siberia, on Friday, while another 17 people survived, a source in local law enforcement agencies has said, Report informs referring to Russian TASS.

"There were 23 passengers and three crew members onboard the helicopter. According to preliminary data, eight people were killed and the others were injured," the source said.

According to the source, the helicopter made hard landing in difficult access area, its fuselage is destroyed.