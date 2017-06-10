Eight individuals arrested in Iran regarding recent terrorist attacks

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Eight more individuals have been arrested in Iran in connection with the recent terrorist attacks in the capital, Tehran.

Report informs citing Iranian Press TV, Ahmad Fazelian, with the Justice Department of Iran’s Alborz Province, said.

Fazelian said the eight were accused of having provided backup for the five terrorists who carried out the two terrorist attacks in Tehran on Wednesday. Seven of the individuals arrested had been nabbed in Fardis, in southern Alborz, and the remaining one had been apprehended in Karaj, the provincial capital.

A day after the attacks, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry released the identities of the five assailants, who it said had participated in the terrorist activities of Daesh in the Iraqi city of Mosul and the Syrian city of Raqqah in the past.

Notably, 17 people killed and 52 were wounded in the attacks on Iran’s Parliament and the Khomeini Mausoleum on June 7.