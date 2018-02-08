 Top
    Eight candidates to compete for presidency elections in Russia

    CEC of Russia completed the registration of candidates

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia has completed the process of registering candidates for presidency.

    Report informs referring to the Russian media, the CEC Chairman Ella Pamfilova said at today’s meeting.

    According to her, there will be names of eight registered candidates on a ballot.

    The candidates for the presidency are Sergei Baburin, Pavel Grudinin, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the current president of Russia Vladimir Putin, Ksenia Sobchak, Maxim Suraykin, Boris Titov and Grigory Yavlinsky.

    In a ballot, the names of candidates will be listed in alphabetical order.

    The presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 18.

