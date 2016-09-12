Eid al-Adha celebrated in Moscow Cathedral Mosque - PHOTO REPORT

Moscow. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia celebrates the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is one of the two most important Muslim holidays.

Moscow correspondent of Report News Agency informs, since late Sunday night thousands of Muslims in Moscow began to gather at the Central Cathedral Mosque to offer Eid prayer. Those who could not get inside the mosque were placed around it, and soon all the surrounding streets were covered with prayer rugs.

According to the capital MIA, about one million people offered prayer at Moscow mosques from Sunday evening and on Monday.