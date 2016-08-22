Egyptian President: No situation exists to create hostility with Turks

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'No situation exists to create hostility between Turks and Egyptians'.

Report informs citing Anadolu Agency, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in his interviews to the country's official newspapers as El-Ehram, Akhbar and others.

'We give as much time as needed to Turkish government to review its policy with Egypt. We simply respond to the statements of Ankara within the international relations and the Egyptian culture', Al-Sisi stressed.

Notably, in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt at the of June, Turkey's efforts to improve relations with Cairo have been welcomed, however, Turkey was required to recognize legitimacy of former president Mohammed Morsi's removal from power as the starting point of the process: 'Recognition of Egyptian people's will, demonstrated on June 30, 2013 as well as the legitimacy of the government, which has undertaken the leadership, is necessary. This recognition will be the starting point for the development of Turkish-Egyptian relations'.

Turkish PM Binali Yildirim has several times, also, on August 20, stated in his interviews to the foreign media that Turkey intends to normalize relations with Egypt.