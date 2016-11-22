 Top
    EC Committee: Corruption remains a main problem in Armenia's penitentiary system

    According to report, number of convicts in prisons of the country exceeds the norm

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Corruption remains a main problem in penitentiary system of Armenia”.

    Report informs, referring to the Armenian media, says report of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT).

    Members of the committee have monitored number of prisons in Armenia.

    Delegation also attended a psychiatric hospital.

    According to report, number of convicts in some prisons of the country exceeds the norm. 

