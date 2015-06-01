Earthquake occurs in Iran

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ 4.4-magnitude quake occurred in the region of Iran where the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is located.

Report informs referring to Russian TASS, Iranian seismological service stated.

The epicenter of the quake occurred 110 km north-west from the area (Bushehr city) where the NPP is located.

The information on the victims of the earthquake, the destruction as well as the state of the station was not provided.

6.1-magnitude earthquake took place in that region in 2013. About 40 people died as a result of the disaster.