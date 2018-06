Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ The number of wounded people as a result of 4.2 magnitude quake in Iran reached 75.

Report informs referring to the ISNA agency.

***12:53

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ 4.2 magnitude in Iran has killed 1 person, 57 people injured.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media, the natural disaster occurred at night in Albarz region of the country.

The quake were registered 39 km from Tehran, 12 km below earth surface.