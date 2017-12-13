Earthquake in Iran injuries 55 people

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of an earthquake 55 people injured in outskirts of Herjack settlement in eastern Kerman province.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

6.2 magnitude quake occurred in the eastern Iran at 21:41 UTC. The epicenter of the mainshock was in 40 km.

In some villages supply of electricity and water has been suspended. Yesterday schools and universities in Kerman city were closed. The classes are also postponed for today.

On Tuesday, 17 people were reported to be injured from another 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Kerman province