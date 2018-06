Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ 4,9 and 4 magnitude twin earthquakes hit Bademli province of Çanakkale, Turkey.

Report informs citing Turkish media, Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute reported.

According to report, earthquakeəs epicenter was at a depth of 6.9 km. Moreover, 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in Ayvacık region of the province.

The epicenter was at a depth of 8,2 km. Mild tremors continue in the region.