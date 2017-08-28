Earthquake hits northwestern Iran, eight people injured

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ A light, 4.9 magnitude earthquake has injured at least eight people in northern Iran. Report informs citing the IRNA.

According to the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran, the quake occurred at 03:44 local time in the province of East Azerbaijan about 100 km from the administrative center of the Tabriz province.

Managing Director of the provincial crisis management office Khalil Saie added that Medical and rescue teams are present in the quake-stricken areas.

He said that the tremor also damaged many houses in the area.

The rescue team works on the spot.