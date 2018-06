Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ 5.2- magnitude earthquake occurred in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Report informs referring to "Novosti-Kazakhstan", Seismological Experimental-Methodical Station of Kazakhstan's ministry of Education issued a statement.

According to the report, the earthquake took place this morning.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

No information on casualties or damage was provided.