Draft to increase turnover of agricultural products in Caspian Sea developed in Astrakhan

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The project, which allows to increase the turnover of agricultural products on the internal and waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea developed in Astrakhan.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Industry, Transport and Natural Resources of the Astrakhan region, a project developed by one of the largest shipyards in Astrakhan.It involves the construction of a series of universal vessels of "river-sea" for transportation of fruits and vegetables, grains, timber and other goods.

Capacity of a boat is 1,600 tons, dry-cargo ship - up to 5000 tons.Within three years, the plant will build about 5-6 ships.The project will expand trade cooperation with the Caspian countries.

The general director of the factory Red Barricades Alexander Ilichev noted that Iran and Azerbaijan are already interested in project with the need to transport food and industrial products on the Caspian Sea.