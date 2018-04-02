Donald Trump offers Putin to meet in Washington

© Reuters

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States Donald Trump during a telephone conversation on March 20 has invited Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington, but the preparation of the meeting has not begun so far.

Report informs citing the RBK, said Assistant to the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov.

"This is a rather positive idea", Ushakov added.

Notably, on March 20, Trump during a telephone conversation has congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning the presidential election.

According to him, the initiative to hold the meeting was made by Trump himself.