    Donald Trump: It was a mistake by US to penetrate Middle East

    US and Turkey presidents will have phone conversation© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Today we will be speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East”.

    Report informs citing the Ahaber, U.S. president Donald Trump tweeted.

    Notably, a phone conversation will take place at the initiative of the US President.

    “I will get it all done, but what a mistake, in lives and dollars (6 trillion), to be there in the first place!” Trump tweeted. 

