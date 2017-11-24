Donald Trump: It was a mistake by US to penetrate Middle East

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Today we will be speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East”.

Report informs citing the Ahaber, U.S. president Donald Trump tweeted.

Notably, a phone conversation will take place at the initiative of the US President.

“I will get it all done, but what a mistake, in lives and dollars (6 trillion), to be there in the first place!” Trump tweeted.