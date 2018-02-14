Document submitted to US Congress indicates YPG’s belonging to Syrian wing of PKK

© Report

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The People's Protection Units (YPG) is "the Syrian militia" of the PKK terror group.

Report informs citing the Haber7, the US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in a report published Tuesday.

The annual report titled "Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community" defines threats to US national security in 2018, according to the country's intelligence community.

Assessing the situation in Syria, Coats acknowledged the link between the YPG and the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU.

He went on to say that the YPG "probably will seek some form of autonomy [in northern Syria] but will face resistance from Russia, Iran, and Turkey".

Notably, US supplies weapons to the Syrian wings of the PKK - YPG and PYD. After the official Ankara protest, Washington announced that it was working with the Democratic Forces of Syria. This structure is formed from the YPG and PYD fighters, in other words, from the PKK terrorists. As a result, it was confirmed that the US arms PKK recognized terrorist by them. Notably, in 1993, the US, Germany, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Britain, at the request of Turkey, included PKK to the list of terrorist groups. In 1998, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan included it in the list of terrorist groups. In 2001, the European Union included the PKK in the list of terrorist groups.