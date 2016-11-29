Doctors’ fault left an Armenian officer disabled

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ David Akopyan, a former military serviceman, who told law enforcement agencies that explosive was placed in cabinet of former defense ministry Seyran Ohanyan, has been released.

Report informs, Armenian daily publication Jogovurd (People) writes.

According to information, president Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to pardon the former military.

According to the newspaper, D.Akopyan, while in service within peacekeeping forces, was placed at ‘Murastan’ military hospital in Erevan with stomach ache: “During second surgery after unsuccessful first Akopyan fell into a coma. He woke up from coma after 10 days. After this incident, his left side was paralyzed. He was given official document that he had an insult. But as he was examined in other clinic, he was told that his nerves had been damaged during surgery”.

According to information, officials of Armenian defence ministry have promised to send D.Akopyan abroad for treatment, if he agreed not to file complaint against doctor, who did surgery in military hospital: “But the promise wasn’t fulfilled. Therefore, in 2015 Akopyan called police department from his mobile phone and gave false information as if there were bomb in defense ministry Seyran Ohanyan’s office”.

Newspaper writes that, after that call, first category disabled person D.Akopyan was jailed for 1,6 years.

After dismissal of S. Ohanyan and appointment of Vigen Sarkisyan to this position, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to release former serviceman of peacekeeping brigade. But this was overdue decision. It was just two months before end of his term in jail.