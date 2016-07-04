Dmitry Peskov: Russia and Turkey held no official talks on use of Incirlik air base

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'The Kremlin is not aware of any official information regarding Russian use of Turkish Incirlik military base'.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman of the Russian President said.

'Of course, it is an important statement and needs to be analyzed properly from both political and military terms. This will be carried out by our relevant services', D.Peskov stated.

Notably, earlier Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu did not rule out Ankara's official permission for Russian use of Turkish Incirlik military base in fight against the IS.