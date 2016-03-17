 Top
    Close photo mode

    Dmitry Medvedev to visit Armenia on April 7

    Besides all, the visit will give an opportunity to discuss gas supply

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will arrive on a visit to Armenia on 7 April. 

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan told reporters.

    According to him, on April 8 Yerevan will host the meeting of Prime Ministers of EAEC countries.

    Hovik Abrahamyan noted that besides all, the visit will also be an opportunity to discuss issues of gas supplies, "This issue is being discussed within the framework of the Eurasian Union. On this meeting we will discuss this question and get an answer."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi