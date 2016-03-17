Dmitry Medvedev to visit Armenia on April 7

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will arrive on a visit to Armenia on 7 April.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan told reporters.

According to him, on April 8 Yerevan will host the meeting of Prime Ministers of EAEC countries.

Hovik Abrahamyan noted that besides all, the visit will also be an opportunity to discuss issues of gas supplies, "This issue is being discussed within the framework of the Eurasian Union. On this meeting we will discuss this question and get an answer."