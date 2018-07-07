Dmitry Medvedev to head Russian delegation at Erdogan's inauguration

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ / Prime Minister of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev will head the Russian delegation at the inauguration ceremony of the Turkish President in Ankara, Report informs citing the Russian government.

"On behalf of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev will visit Turkey on July 9 to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," – statement reports.

Notably, the inauguration ceremony of the re-elected President of Turkey will be held on July 9.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will continue to rule the country after double victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24.

According to the state news agency Anadolu, Erdoğan won 53% of the vote in the presidential election.