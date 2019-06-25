 Top

Dispute arises in Georgian parliament and meeting suspended

​Dispute arises in Georgian parliament

A dispute took place at the plenary session of the Georgian parliament today.

According to Local bureau of Report, opposition parties European Georgia and United National Movement demanded consideration of their claims, including the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

Representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream Party objected to the opposition's initiative, which led to a loud dispute between the MPs.

The plenary session is currently suspended. First vice-speaker Tamar Chugosvili announced a technical break.

