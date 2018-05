Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ 3 people were killed, 2 seriously wounded in knife attack on "QAZ" automobile plant in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Report informs citing Russian media, the attacker was the former employee of the plant.

Paramedics rushed to the scene.

Law-enforcement agencies have not yet made an official statement.

Search for the suspect in the incident continues.