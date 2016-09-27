Disease of Kyrgyz leader Atambayev revealed

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev suffers from heart arrhythmia and digestive system problems.

Report informs citing the Kyrgyz media, the president's press secretary Almaz Usenov posted in a social network.

He stated that currently, A.Atambayev is being treated at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, Moscow: "His heart problems have been treated. Arrhythmia completely recovered".

According to the press secretary, after poisoning in 2008, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic underwent surgery of digestive system in Turkey: "Almazbek Atambayev underwent endoscopic argon plasma ablation for prevention of digestive system. Physicians observe significant progress in his recovery".

A.Usenov stated that the president may be discharged at the end of this week.

Notably, on September 19, the Kyrgyz President has refused to attend the 71st UN General Assembly in New York due to heart problems and was resting under medical supervision in Çeşme district, Izmir province of Turkey. On September 23, he left for Moscow to continue the treatment.