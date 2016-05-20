Russian MFA official: "Azerbaijan is not Russia's ally"

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is ally of Armenia. However, with Azerbaijan we have strategic partnership relations. Director of the Fourth CIS States Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Pavlovsky said that in an interview with Armenian reporters in Moscow.

"Both words are quite clear. The partnership means that we interact, strategic - that this interaction is for long-term. Objective factors that lie at the heart of Russian-Azerbaijani relations are clear: geographical proximity, economic ties, the presence of huge Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia, this is what we call a strategic partnership.Azerbaijan is not an ally of Russia, in contrast to Armenia, with which we have a military-political alliance, a number of agreements on mutual assistance, including military",- said Pavlovsky.

According to the diplomat, it is the difference and it is not entirely correct to say that the relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan are considered on an equal level. "Of course, few people go into these details that are very important," said the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in the context of statements by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Russia that caused a mixed reaction in the Armenian society.