Director General of Atomic Energy Agency to visit Iran

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano will pay a visit to Tehran within next 3-4 days.

On his talks with Amano in Vienna, Salehi said Iran’s former and present nuclear activities were discussed.He said an agreement had been signed with Amano on Iran nuclear activities as the two sides also reached an understanding on inspection. He added that the MoU is not usually announced due to its being something regular by the IAEA members and the IAEA.

Salehi, who is in Vienna to take part in the IAEA's 59th General Conference, hoped in implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said, “We move in a line that at times there will be impediments. In meeting with Mr. Amano there was emphasis that the impediments should not block continuation of the work.”

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with IAEA Chief, Yukiya Amano, on Monday, Salehi said Amano will also visit Tehran in next three to four days.

